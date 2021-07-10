Celtic reject £15m offer from Brentford for highly-rated defender

According to recent reports, Scottish giants Celtic have recently rejected a £15m bid for defender Kristoffer Ajer.

That’s according to The Athletic reporter Kieran Devlin, who has confirmed that the Hoops have rejected Brentford’s opening offer of £12m + £3m in add ons.

Understand Celtic did reject Brentford’s £12 million + £3 million bid for Ajer, as @TheCynicWolf flagged up. Background to the story before tonight’s news with Norwich and Leverkusen’s interest here with @michaeljbailey.https://t.co/h55GnS9xlE — Kieran Devlin (@NoNotThatDevlin) July 10, 2021

Ajer, 23, joined Celtic in 2016 following a £540,000 move from Norweigan side Start.

Since arriving at Celtic Park, the commanding centre-back has gone on to feature in 176 matches, in all competitions, scoring seven times along the way.

However, despite being one of the Scottish Premiership’s most highly-rated players, with just 12-months left on his current deal, it is becoming increasingly more likely the 23-year-old will move on this summer.

Devlin claims that although there are other clubs understood to be keen on the Norweigan defender, including Norwich City, it is newly promoted Premier League side Brentford who have blinked first.