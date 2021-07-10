Chelsea reject Wolves’ approach as defender prefers reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma

According to recent reports, Chelsea has rejected an approach from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for defender Kurt Zouma.

That’s according to TF1 (as relayed by Football France), who claims the French centre-back is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Zouma, 26, joined Chelsea in 2014 following a £13.1m move from Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the 26-year-old defender has gone on to feature in 150 first-team matches, in all competitions, scoring 10 times, along the way.

However, despite starting 22 Premier League matches last season, recent reports have linked the defender with a summer move away.

It has now been claimed that among those interested in signing the Frenchman are Wolves.

However, having approached the Blues for Zouma, Bruno Lage’s side were knocked back as it’s now been reported the player would prefer to move to Roma.

It has been claimed that Zouma has heard that current Roma manager Jose Mourinho, the man responsible for bringing him to Chelsea seven years ago, would like to resign him – a move the defender now wants too.