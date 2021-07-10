Done Deal: Arsenal confirm cut-price signing of Benfica ace Nuno Tavares

Arsenal have officially secured the signing of Benfica star Nuno Tavares.

This comes from The Athletic, with the 21-year-old fullback joining on a long-term deal thought not to exceed €10 million.

“I am fast, I am good at shooting with my right foot, but I’m left-footed,” the signing told Arsenal.com.

“I can dribble, improvising. That’s my qualities, my technique. I have more qualities and I will find more in this club.

“I’m so excited because it is a big club and for me as a young guy, it is a pleasure to be here.

“When I finished the season my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me. In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum.

“I was so excited to be here, and now I’m here I’m so happy.”

The Portugal U21 star is unlikely to be a first-choice starter for Mikel Arteta’s men, being tipped to take up an understudy role to left-back Kieran Tierney.

The purchase solves a key problem area for the Premier League outfit with the Gunners boss having previously admitted that his side has struggled to cope without proper backup for the Scottish fullback.

In the meantime, Arsenal are also in talks with Brighton over a move for £50m Brighton & Hove Albion star Ben White, with the South Coast outfit having reportedly rejected two bids already from the London-based club.

It is likewise expected that Arteta’s team will get a midfield signing over the line – addressing another key vacancy following the exits of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard – with Fabrizio Romano having reported that Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to make the switch.