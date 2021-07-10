It’s the weekend that England supporters have been dreaming about for 55 years.

Not since 1966 have the Three Lions been in a major tournament final, coincidentally at the same venue as Sunday’s Euro 2020 showpiece.

Wembley Stadium will be rocking as England and Italy face off in what’s sure to be an intriguing final.

Roberto Mancini’s side haven’t lost in 33 matches and have looked fearsome in many of the matches they’ve played in the tournament.

England, meanwhile, have just got the job done with minimal fuss.

Gareth Southgate has been the mastermind behind bringing a country together for what could be their biggest win since that fateful July day when Bobby Moore held the Jules Rimet trophy aloft.

Moore was never knighted, and only since the new Wembley was built has there been a statue of him erected outside the stadium.

That mistake won’t be made again, and regardless of whether Southgate is able to deliver a longed-for trophy, The Sun report he will be knighted.

It’s possible Harry Kane will also become Sir Harry as the powers that be look to correct any oversights from the past.