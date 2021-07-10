In a little over 24 hours, Wembley Stadium will be full to the rafters as England step out against Italy in the hope of ending 55 trophy less years.

Not since the likes of Moore, Hurst and Peters took England to World Cup glory at the famous old stadium back in 1966 have the Three Lions been this close to achieving a tournament victory.

In their way, however, are Roberto Mancini’s formidable Italian outfit.

Unbeaten in 33 games, and having conceded only one goal in their past 11 matches, it will be, by far, the toughest assignment yet for Gareth Southgate and his charges.

The size of the task hasn’t fazed West Ham’s Declan Rice, however.

“Top players. They’ve got Jorginho, who plays at Chelsea, and I know him well. Verratti, it will be the first time playing against him and obviously Barella as well,” he said to talkSPORT.

“They are fluid and pass the ball really well. Just before the Germany game and before the Croatia game, we said the midfield battle was key and we’d be ready for it.

“I can assure you, we will be ready for it 10 times harder than they will. We are ready to run, ready to go to places we’ve never been before.

“This is life on the line stuff now. This is the chance to make history. There’s no way we are not going to go out there and give it everything.

“The midfield battle will be key, but all over the pitch it will be key as well. We will be ready.”

It will take a monumental effort from England to be able to get past the Azzurri, but perhaps fate – an England side with a West Ham player in situ, playing a final at Wembley – is on the host’s side.