Euros win will make highly-coveted England star want to leave PL outfit more, suggests ex-golden boot winner

Harry Kane’s future has been a constant source of speculation for publications since the Premier League season drew to a close, with it being suggested that the Englishman is keen to seek pastures new.

In the interest of winning trophies, former Sunderland ace Kevin Phillips claimed that securing the European Championship with England would give the national skipper a “taste for more silverware”.

“I personally think he will want to move more,” the ex-golden boot winner told Football Insider.

“Let’s cross our fingers and hope he wins it and gets that sample of winning something.

“He will lift the trophy as well and it will give him that hunger and desire to add to the trophy.

“We all agree we don’t see that happening at Tottenham. I just think it will heighten his taste for more silverware.”

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with moves for Tottenham’s star man, though the player’s remaining length of contract in London will likely force clubs to fork out a significant fee for his signature this summer.

The preference for the vast majority of those associated with the club, be it the fans to the hierarchy, will undeniably be to keep the England international at the club.

However, the possibility of a potential squad rebuild, courtesy of the considerable asking price attached to Kane, may yet tempt Daniel Levy and the powers that be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to consider a sale.

Following another disappointing campaign, the side are thought to be in need of a number of additions in order to mount a successful attempt at reaching the top four spots next term; a fight that may be aided by a big influx of cash this summer.