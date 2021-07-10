Tottenham are said to be considering a move for Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard after the Dane’s superb performances at Euro 2020.

Damsgaard was key for Denmark as they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and he scored in the penultimate stage, blasting a free-kick past Jordan Pickford.

Denmark wound up losing 2-1 following a controversially awarded penalty in extra-time, but it was some effort from the nation, particularly on the back of Christian Eriksen’s collapse in their first game.

MORE: Tottenham learn fate of £16m-rated Real Madrid star

Damsgaard was at the centre of their efforts, and it seems as though he could get a move on the back of his impressive tournament.

That’s because new Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is said to have been monitoring Damsgaard, and spurred on by what he saw at Euro 2020, he is reportedly considering bringing the forward to Tottenham this summer.

That’s according to Club Doria 46, who say Paratici even tried to sign Damsgaard when he was at Juventus, and that the 21-year-old could now become his first signing as sporting director at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Though, Leeds United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are all credited with an interest, so Spurs may well have some competition.