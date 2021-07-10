Menu

Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal have reached £15m agreement for talented midfielder

According to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have reached an agreement with Anderlecht to sign midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Confirming the news on his official Twitter account, Romano has reported that the Gunners have completed the paperwork required to bring the young midfielder to the English Premier League.

The highly-rated journalist notes that Arsenal will pay Anderlect £15m (€17.5m) plus add ons with the deal set to be announced officially once the player has finished self-isolating.

The teenager has spent his entire career with Anderlecht after joining their youth academy when he was just a young boy.

Since breaking into the club’s senior first-team, Lokonga has gone on to feature in 78 senior first-team matches, directly contributing to 10 goals, along the way.

Lokonga is set to become Arteta’s second signing of the summer after the club recently confirmed former Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares has joined on a long-term deal.

