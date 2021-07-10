Former England international Paul Mariner dead at 68

Ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, the Three Lions have been hit by the devastating news of a death of a former international.

At just 68 years of age, Paul Mariner has passed away according to various breaking news reports on Saturday morning, including from Sky Sports.

MORE: Chelsea’s Haaland alternatives

Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 games whilst playing for his country between 1977 and 1985, also making two sub appearances at the 1980 European Championship.

Latterly a pundit for ESPN and a coach for FC Toronto, he was most notably associated with east Anglian side, Ipswich Town.

We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68. The thoughts of everyone at #itfc are with Paul’s family and friends at this sad time. Thank you, Paul. ? pic.twitter.com/NpfEuDsWTa — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 10, 2021

We’re sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68. Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/kusQZYmVs4 — England (@England) July 10, 2021

During a storied career with the Portman Road outfit under former England manager, Bobby Robson, he won both the FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

Both the Football Association and Ipswich Town took to Twitter to leave a message of condolence.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Ridiculous to think UEFA favours England’ – Boban dismisses conspiracy theories ahead of Euro 2020 final (Video) Thiago Silva provides thoughts on Brazilians rooting for Argentina in Copa America final (Video) Argentina manager discusses whether Lionel Messi needs an international trophy to cement his legacy

At the time of writing, there is no news as to the cause of death.

RIP Paul Mariner.