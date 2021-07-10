Menu

Former England international Paul Mariner dead at 68

England National Team
Ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, the Three Lions have been hit by the devastating news of a death of a former international.

At just 68 years of age, Paul Mariner has passed away according to various breaking news reports on Saturday morning, including from Sky Sports.

Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 games whilst playing for his country between 1977 and 1985, also making two sub appearances at the 1980 European Championship.

Latterly a pundit for ESPN and a coach for FC Toronto, he was most notably associated with east Anglian side, Ipswich Town.

During a storied career with the Portman Road outfit under former England manager, Bobby Robson, he won both the FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

Both the Football Association and Ipswich Town took to Twitter to leave a message of condolence.

At the time of writing, there is no news as to the cause of death.

RIP Paul Mariner.

