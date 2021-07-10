Menu

Gareth Southgate reveals potential England injury blow ahead of Euro 2020 final with Italy

Gareth Southgate has revealed a potential injury blow ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final with Italy on Sunday night.

The Three Lions will have the chance to end a more than 50-year trophy drought tomorrow night when they take on Roberto Mancini’s men at Wembley Stadium.

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach the final, while England arrived in rather more controversial circumstances, scoring a harshly-awarded penalty in extra-time to defeat Denmark.

Nevertheless, Southgate’s men are here and on the brink of history with England having never won the European Championship.

Though, as they look to break new ground, they may not be helped by an injury issue which could see Manchester City star Foden miss out.

Foden, who came off the bench against Denmark last time out, is struggling with a foot injury and it saw him miss out on training on the eve of the big day.

Phil Foden in action for England
Foden impressed in England’s opener
Though, there is hope he can return with Southgate saying, as cited by the Independent: “We’ll have to check again but he’s got a fairly minor foot injury.

“But it’s just whether it’s going to be one that clears up in time for him to be able to take part in the game, so we’ll have to assess that again later.”

