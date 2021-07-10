Harry Kane has revealed he took a call from Hollywood star Tom Cruise ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final with Italy.

The Three Lions have the chance to make history on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium having never won the European Championship, going more than 50 years without any major trophy.

Kane had a slow start to the tournament, despite his brilliant form during the Premier League season, but he has come alive in recent games, now on four goals and just one goal and a couple of assists away from winning the golden boot.

But individual glory will be at the back of Kane’s mind with England looking to do what no other Three Lions side has managed across a long history.

And as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for the Wembley showpiece, Kane has revealed how he has received a message of good luck from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in Cruise.

“Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.”

He added: “The majority of people in the world love football, so it’s great to have all that support not just in England but across the world, so it’s been a great time for all of us, we’ve enjoyed every moment of it so we’re just looking forward to hopefully finishing the job.

“Yes, we were fortunate enough to have a watch one of his films so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him.

“I’m not sure if he will be there at the final or not but football is such a big part of the world and it’s nice to have that support from all different types of businesses I guess.”