Huge twist for Arsenal in long-term chase for star as Spurs now emerge as an option for €25m transfer

Agents and players don’t really like it when a transfer saga becomes long and drawn out, so it will inevitably lead to further speculation as time goes on.

At this point it will surprise nobody to hear that Arsenal have an interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar – it was widely reported last summer and it’s still going with suggestions coming from Football.London that a deal could be close.

That also happened last summer and it was Thomas Partey who actually arrived, while we’ve learned that Arsenal do a lot of their business behind closed doors so most of their deals appear from nowhere rather than after a long period of speculation.

In situations like this the best thing for the player and his agent is to give the impression that he has plenty of options to force Arsenal to hurry up, and what better way to scare them than to tout a move to Spurs?

EXCLU @le10sport : Tottenham also thinks about Aouar (Lyon) https://t.co/yioTxzQL6Q — Alexis BERNARD (@AlexisBernard10) July 9, 2021

The best thing about this is that it’s very possible that there is no real interest from Spurs, but Arsenal know the fans will be furious if they miss out and he goes on to have an excellent career with their biggest rivals.

The suggestions are that Lyon would be prepared to let him go for around €25m and Spurs are prepared to pay that amount, so it could turn into a huge game of chicken where Arsenal are forced to simply pay more than they want to.

It would be a major twist if he ended up going to Spurs, but it does suggest the Gunners need to get this one tied up fairly quickly if they are serious.