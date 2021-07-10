Jorginho’s agent reveals client’s stance on Chelsea future

Jorginho’s agent, João Santos, has confirmed that his client wishes “to extend his contract” at Chelsea.

It was added that the midfielder may consider a return to the Italian top-flight, however, if such an eventuality lies outside the realm of reality.

“Jorginho won the Champions League and has now become a strong point in Italy too. He has earned everything on the pitch, sweating every victory, always giving his all on the pitch,” the representative was quoted as saying by Area Napoli (via Sport Witness). “He wants to extend his contract with the English club, but, if he cannot do it, he’ll think about returning to Serie A, perhaps at Napoli.”

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit are far from being in a rush to arrange new terms, given that the 29-year-old’s current contract will see him ply his trade in the Premier League until 2023.

Nonetheless, following his performances on the international stage, with Italy having since reached the European Championship final, there will no doubt be a queue of potential suitors lining up in future to take the player away should new terms not be arranged.

Having been a regular feature of Thomas Tuchel’s starting-XI following the German’s appointment at the London club, one might imagine that there will be a more than reasonable chance of the former Dortmund boss being interested in extending the star’s stay in England.