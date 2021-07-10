England star Kalvin Phillips has warned his teammates over Italy’s threat and the talent of one player in particular ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Phillips has been one of the Three Lions’ stand-out players at the competition so far, playing a significant role in getting Gareth Southgate’s men to this point.

But the job is not done yet, with England’s toughest test yet awaiting them in the final. Italy have been the stand-out team this summer, and they have been the team to fear throughout, winning all of their games up to the semi-final.

They did require a penalty shootout after underperforming against Spain in the semi-final, but even then they came through and booked their spot in the final.

And ahead of that final, England star Phillips has spoken about the threat Italy will pose, highlighting Chelsea star Jorginho, who has had an excellent tournament up to this point.

“I have played against Jorginho,” said Phillips, as cited by the Express. “An amazing player, especially for Chelsea.

“A player who is very good on the ball, using his body to get away from people. There are going to be a lot of different challenges that Italy are going to cause us.

“Verratti is an amazing player as well. I have always admired Verratti. With their two midfielders it is as difficult as it gets.

“We know it is going to be a very tough game. To come up against those two midfielders is going to be the hardest test we’ve had.”