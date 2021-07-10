There’s already an awful lot riding on England winning the Euro 2020 tournament against Italy on Sunday.

The hopes and dreams of a nation are surely weighing heavily on Gareth Southgate and his squad’s shoulders, but pressure of an altogether different kind has built within the England camp.

According to The Sun, Jack Grealish is plotting a lad’s holiday to Las Vegas along with Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

However, the players will only get to go on their dream trip if they emerge victorious in the tournament.

Just 90 minutes separate them from making history and delivering a first major trophy for the country since the 1996 World Cup final.

The size of the task ahead of them clearly isn’t lost on the players, who’ll be hoping that, just as in 1966, a home crowd at Wembley Stadium will help get them over the line.

If they manage it, then what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas…