Leicester City star expecting Arsenal approach with chances of signing midfielder increased by player’s preference to wear iconic shirt number

According to recent claims, the entourage of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is confident that a formal approach from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will come in a ‘matter of weeks’.

That’s according to The AFC Bell, a Twitter account dedicated to finding out inside information on all things Arsenal.

The account’s latest information is understood to include Leicester City midfielder Maddison, who is rumoured to be in line for a possible transfer to the Gunners.

It has been claimed that in a desperate attempt to convince the player to make the switch to the Emirates, Arsenal are prepared to double the player’s salary as well as offer him the chance to wear their iconic number 10 shirt.

The tweet directly translates to: “Information is James Madison camp expects a move and an attempt from Arsenal in the coming weeks to sign the player. The club, through its lobbying and back channels, offered James Madison a four-plus-one contract, a salary nearly double what he earns at Leicester City, and the opportunity to wear the iconic number ten shirt.”