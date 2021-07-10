With only five weeks left until the start of the new Premier League season, and with the European Championship and Copa America all but coming to an end, attention will turn to transfer matters.

A number of teams will need to upgrade their first-team squad, and those players who’ve had a great summer, a la James Rodriguez in 2014, will be sure to be snapped up by prospective buyers.

MORE: Chelsea’s Haaland alternatives

One of those is Denmark’s Mikel Damsgaard. He of the brilliantly executed free-kick against England in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Diminutive in stature the Sampdoria star may be, but with no little skill, and he’ll certainly be an asset to whomever bids high enough to acquire his services.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by the Daily Mirror, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur look set to battle it out for the 21-year-old’s signature.

More Stories / Latest News The part that AC Milan could play in helping Chelsea to secure Erling Haaland Thomas Tuchel makes 27-goal Bundesliga hitman a transfer priority Koeman prepared to sacrifice important players at Barcelona so that Lionel Messi can renew his contract

After Damsgaard became his country’s youngest-ever scorer at a European Championship, Sampdoria president, Massimo Ferrero, told Il Secolo XIX, cited by the Daily Mirror, that his price was “at least €30million (£26m), but if he scores again he will reach €40m (£34million).”

That’s still within reach for all of the four clubs named, so the question will be whether he wishes to remain in Italy, or move to Spain or England.