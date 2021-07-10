Liverpool targeting Barcelona wonderkid as long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum

According to recent reports, Liverpool is targetting Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba as a possible long-term replacement for former midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claims Jurgen Klopp is eyeing the young midfielder.

Moriba, 18, is a product of Barcelona’s youth academy and after climbing his way through the side’s ranks, has gone on to become a senior first-team player.

Having been awarded his competitive debut at the beginning of the year, Moriba has since gone on to feature in 18 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals, along the way.

However, with his contract set to expire next summer, there are growing anxieties that the player’s representatives could force a move, especially if their contract demands are not met.

Don Balon claim Moriba’s agents are asking the club to give their star client a €3m-per year salary for the next five years – demands the club’s hierarchy view as disrespectful, considering how young he is and how few games he’s played.

This impasse could reportedly see Premier League giants Liverpool enter the equation, but whether or not the Reds will be willing to match the player’s demands remains to be seen.