Liverpool tipped to move for ‘explosive’ PL star compared to Euros starlet Jeremy Doku

Liverpool are thought to be interested in bolstering their forward line this summer, following the poor form experienced by the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino the prior term.

With that in mind, Noel Whelan has suggested that Wolves’ Adama Traore would fit the bill for the kind of player they’re looking to sign in that department.

“A player we know has got ability and has been improved under Nuno Espirito Santo,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“He had all the ability, all the pace and all the strength. However, he didn’t give you that end product in an assist or a goal when he got into good positions.

“He’s now brushed up on that, he looks a lot more assured when it gets into those positions.”

The former striker suggested that the La Masia graduate was similar to a highly-rated youngster who shone at the European Championship for Belgium this summer.

“Very much like (Jeremy) Doku, 19-years-old that we saw for Belgium. I think he might have been linked to Liverpool as well,” Whelan added. “They’re obviously looking for that type of player. That explosive, quick, powerful player that can open doors.”

READ MORE: Done Deal: Arsenal confirm cut-price signing of Benfica ace Nuno Tavares

With the Reds’ backup options in Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi far from impressing last term, the club is in dire need of a reshuffle.

Reportedly needing to part ways with its deadwood to afford further purchases beyond Ibrahima Konate, the aforementioned pair would be a great place to start, particularly after the Swiss international’s positive performances during the Euros.

If Jurgen Klopp is looking for an out-and-out goalscorer, however, Traore may be an ill-advised option given his recent scoring record, with only seven league goals registered for Wolves across the last three campaigns.