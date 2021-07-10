Man City identify Haaland alternative with current attacker likely to be offloaded

According to recent reports, Manchester City could turn their attention to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if they’re unable to sign number one striking target Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from Don Balon, who claim Pep Guardiola would love to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund – however, the task of luring the world-class Norweigan away from Germany this summer is described as ‘impossible’.

In a desperate attempt to secure an alternative, following the recent departure of veteran Sergio Aguero, Don Balon believe the Spanish manager may look to pursue Lewandowski instead.

READ MORE: West Ham United move ahead of hesitant Aston Villa in bid to land Chelsea star

Of course, it goes without saying, a club could do a lot worse than the Bayern Munich number nine. However, at the age of 32 and still with three years left on his contract, Guardiola will be forced to weigh up the cost-effectiveness of signing the Poland international.

Elsewhere, Don Balon go on to suggest that should the Citizens pursue Lewandowski, one player who could make way in order to balance the books is winger and Euros 2020 star Raheem Sterling.