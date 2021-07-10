Man United prepared to offer £17m for Napoli star

According to recent reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are preparing to offer Napoli £17m (€20m), in exchange for full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

That’s according to a recent report from Il Napolista, who claims that following an impressive Euros 2020 campaign, the Italian full-back now has admirers in the English Premier League.

Di Lorenzo, 27, joined Napoli in 2019 following a £2.7m move from domestic rivals Empoli.

Since arriving at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium the versatile full-back has gone on to feature in 95 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 22 goals, along the way,

Not only has the 27-year-old impressed domestically, but Euros 2020 has also seen the Italian help his country reach the tournament’s final, where they will now play England on Sunday.

Solskjaer is understood to be keen on signing a full-back this summer and has long been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

However, given the emergence of Di Lorenzo, the Italian could prove to be a cost-effective alternative.

