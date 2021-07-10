Manchester United midfielder Fred has made a bold claim about his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Fred is hoping to claim the Copa Emérica title this evening when he and his national team go up against Argentina in a mouth-watering final at Maracana.

But ahead of the final, Fred, who played a key role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, has been speaking about his club teammates, and he has made a bold claim about one, in particular.

Fernandes has been a sensation for United since arriving from Sporting CP last year, and Fred would go as far as to say the 26-year-old is the best in the world in his position.

“Magnifico, magical and… the best in his position in the world now,” he said when asked about the Portuguese star in an interview with the United website.

Fred also spoke about midfield teammate Scott McTominay, who is another who impressed last season.

“It’s great playing with Scott,” added the Brazilian. “He’s a great young player who is seriously hard-working. Despite his age he’s very experienced so I’m really happy to be playing alongside him.

“As I already said, we have a very good squad with great midfield players – Matic, Pogba, van de Beek can play in there as well. Whoever is playing there, you know that it will be a great partnership, and I’m sure this will always help Manchester United.”

Fred is expected to play a big part again next season as United look to close the gap on top spot having finished 12 points behind biggest rivals City last term.

Finishing second was a significant improvement for United on the previous second, but with no silverware following their Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, Solskjaer will need to step things up a gear next season.