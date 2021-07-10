Manchester United-linked Euros finalist valued at £100m wouldn’t make first-XI ahead of McTominay, says ex-PL star

Frank McAvennie has questioned whether Declan Rice would “get in ahead” of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, were the Red Devils to pursue the West Ham star.

The England international has enjoyed a positive campaign with Gareth Southgate’s men, helping the Three Lions reach their first European Championship final.

“McTominay has been doing really well for them. I’m a big fan of his, I’m not sure Rice would be a huge improvement,” the ex-Scotland international told Football Insider.

“He’ll walk into the Manchester United team but would he get in ahead of McTominay?

“I think you play them together. They already have Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Fred there.

“Maybe Fred is the one to go because it would be pointless to sign Rice and get rid of McTominay. He’s the weak link there.”

His performances will likely only further serve to vindicate Hammers boss David Moyes’ prior assertion of the 22-year-old being valued at £100m, as was previously reported by The Telegraph.

With a contract not set to expire until 2024, the London-based outfit will certainly be in the driving seat when it comes to setting an asking price for their star midfielder.

Given that United have already committed a serious amount of money (£72.9m, according to recent reports) towards signing Borussia Dortmund frontman Jadon Sancho, it’s difficult to see the club spending upwards of £70m again on the West Ham man.

This is particularly the case if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men still remain interested in bolstering their backline with Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane, who is reportedly considered a key target.