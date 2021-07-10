Newcastle United are now said to be leading the race to sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer.

It was thought Celtic were closing a deal to land the former Bournemouth loanee, but according to Football Insider, Newcastle United have ‘hijacked’ the bid and now look set to complete a deal themselves.

The report claims the Magpies are now in ‘pole position’ with the expectation they match Tottenham’s £5million asking price for the defender.

MORE: Newcastle and Palace in race to land £3m star

Carter-Vickers has completed six loan spells during his time at Tottenham, spending time at Sheffield United, Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

He has never made a senior Premier League appearance for Tottenham, and it’s not likely he will ever become a first-team regular at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At the age of 23, he is now likely to be keen to find a permanent club and Newcastle could well offer him that as Steve Bruce looks to add depth to his squad ahead of the new season.

According to The Athletic, it was first-team coach Graeme Jones who got the Magpies onto Cameron-Vickers’ scent having scouted the defender at Luton and Bournemouth.

Bruce appears to have listened to Jones and a deal now appears to be likely.