Pep Guardiola makes personal contact with Barcelona striker over possible summer transfer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly made a personal phone call to Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann over a possible summer transfer.

That’s according to a recent report from Footmercato, who claims the Frenchman is being viewed as an alternative option to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Griezmann, 30, joined Barcelona in 2019 following a whopping £108m move from domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.

However, despite only being with the club for two years, the French striker’s time in Catalonia has largely been a disappointment.

Having played nearly 100 matches, in all competitions, the 30-year-old has managed to net on just 35 occasions – a return the club’s hierarchy would have been expecting to be a lot higher, especially considering the player’s price tag.

Now the 2018 World Cup winner is expected to move on and one club heavily linked with a summer move is Premier League champions Manchester City.

Footmercato claims Guardiola has personally contacted the striker after learning Tottenham Hotspur’s sky-high valuation of Kane.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Griezmann ends up playing his football next season.