With Real Madrid not offering their captain, Sergio Ramos, a deal that was attractive enough to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu, the only question to be answered was where the defensive lynchpin was going to end up.

With the announcement this week that Paris Saint-Germain had acquired his services for the two-season deal he’d requested of Los Blancos, the mystery was solved.

What wasn’t known until very recently, however, was the part that Neymar played in the deal.

The Brazilian, long rumoured to be returning to Barcelona and La Liga, eventually signed a new long-term contract with the Ligue Un outfit, and evidenced his importance by being a key component in bringing Ramos to the club.

It’s not clear whether the Spaniard had other options, but Neymar’s influence in terms of persuading PSG that in order to win the Champions League they needed to sign Real’s talisman, reported by Sport, shows just how much power he wields at the Parc des Princes.