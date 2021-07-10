Menu

Queen Elizabeth II sends passionate personal letter to Gareth Southgate ahead of Euros 2020 final

England National Team
Queen Elizabeth II, the highest serving monarch in Britain, has sent a personal letter to Gareth Southgate and the England national team ahead of Sunday’s nerve-shredding Euros 2020 final against Italy.

England has already made history in this tournament after reaching the competition’s final for the very first time.

However, looking to replicate their successes of 1966, Southgate will be desperate to end 55-years of hurt.

Following the Three Lions’ crucial 2-1 win over Denmark earlier in the week, England, led by skipper Harry Kane, will now face Roberto Mancini’s Italy on Sunday for the right to be crowned the champions of Europe.

With Sunday’s exciting final now just 24-hours away, her royal highness Queen Elizabeth II has taken the time to send her best wishes and congratulations to the national team.

Penning an open letter, personally addressed to manager Southgate, Queen Elizabeth II mentioned how she remembers the triumph of 1966 and hoped for a repeat this weekend.

Read the full letter below.

Come on England!

