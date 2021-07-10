It seems that right the way through Euro 2020, the closer that England have got to the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium, the more the conspiracy theorists have come out of the woodwork.

Suggestions that UEFA might even have favoured the Three Lions by ensuring that almost all of their games have been played at home, whereas other teams have had to travel as far as 10,000km to fulfil their fixtures, has been given short shrift by former AC Milan star, and now outspoken but well regarded Italian TV pundit, Zvonimir Boban.

The Croatian is having none of the persuasive arguments that this has been England’s tournament to lose right from the moment that the venues were decided upon.

“It is ridiculous to think that UEFA favours England,” he was quoted as saying by Gazetta dello Sport, cited by Tuttomercatoweb.

“It will be a beautiful final, Italy against England, two football greats. The final UEFA wanted? It makes me laugh.

“[…] Conspiracy theories and conspiracy theorists have always existed, but those who know football also know that it will be a clean final.”

The rise of the internet message board has seen conspiracy theories dominate, with thousands led, Pied Piper-like, down a rabbit hole of beliefs that often make little sense.

It’s good to see someone so high-profile attempting to restore a little order.