The race to sign one of world football’s hottest striking properties, Erling Haaland, is certainly heating up.
Chelsea appear determined to get their man, and with money seemingly no object for the west Londoners, that puts them in a stronger position than the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, who have all been linked with the player.
One ace that the Blues may have up their sleeve is their relationship with Italian giants, AC Milan.
Fikayo Tomori is already has already signed for the Rossoneri after a successful loan spell, with Olivier Giroud expected to be the next to make the move from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro.
Football.london suggest that Hakim Ziyech is also of interest to the Italian outfit, whilst Corriere dello Sport, cited by football.london, also note that Tiemoue Bakayoko and Tammy Abraham could also end up in the red and black.
At current market values, were all five players signed by the Italians, it would hand Thomas Tuchel around €112m to put towards what’s expected to be a near world-record bid for Haaland if they want to acquire him this summer.