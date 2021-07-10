Thomas Tuchel makes 27-goal Bundesliga hitman a transfer priority

Chelsea’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland has been well documented, with the Bundesliga outfit’s resistance to an early exit for their star man equally well-known.

According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Thomas Tuchel has not given up on the prospect of a potential move for the Norway international and wants the forward to join his side this summer.

With the German club making it clear that nothing short of a gigantic bid for the superstar – who registered 27 league goals last season – will turn their heads, it seems that there is only a slim chance of the player making a switch to the English top-flight this year.

As Sport Witness note, however, the player’s summer release clause of €75m – set to come into play in 2022 – will certainly change matters for a number of Haaland’s potential suitors, with the fee being far more affordable.

Though it is possible that Dortmund may be tempted to capitalise on the former RB Salzburg hitman’s value lest they lose him to his release clause next year, the exit of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United will more than likely encourage them to hold onto their most valuable asset.

While Chelsea are certainly no strangers to making record-breaking moves for key targets, it seems unlikely that they’ll be successful in their pursuit this summer.