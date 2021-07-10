Tottenham and Arsenal set to learn fate of linked £16m Real Madrid star

Following the financial ramifications of COVID-19, a number of European outfits are said to be struggling to settle their own finances.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in offloading a number of their deadwood this summer in a bid to restore financial parity.

With that in mind, the Daily Mirror has claimed that both Arsenal and Tottenham will soon be made aware of whether the La Liga giants intend to part ways with Isco after the Spaniard has talked to new boss Carlo Ancelotti regarding his future.

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer, which means that the rumoured interested parties may be able to benefit from a cut-price fee close to the £16.2m valuation set by Transfermarkt.

Mikel Arteta’s outfit is certainly in dire need of midfield reinforcements following the return of loan stars Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard to Real Madrid.

According to the publication, the Spain international would be prepared to seek pastures new, though the player’s reported desire to compete as part of a side that has secured European football would certainly throw a spanner in the works for the Gunners.