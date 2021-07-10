Victor Orta and Leeds United are said to be closing in on the exit of goalkeeper Kika Casilla.

Casilla has not been first choice for Leeds United since his eight-game ban over racism, Illan Meslier seizing his opportunity in the Spaniard’s absence.

And he now he looks set to walk away from Elland Road temporarily with Football Insider reporting that a move is well on the way for him to sign for La Liga club Elche this summer.

Elche stayed in La Liga by the skin of their teeth last season, staying up on the final day of the season, and they are keen to strengthen ahead of the new season.

According to the report, Leeds chief Orta has agreed a deal with Elche paying a portion of Casilla’s wages, and it’s expected the move will be wrapped up next week with a medical in the coming days.

While Meslier is in his current form, Casilla wasn’t going to get the opportunity of minutes, and that explains why he is headed elsewhere for regular football.

And according to the report, the deal could come with an option to buy on Elche’s part, meaning Casilla may not return to Elland Road following next season’s loan.