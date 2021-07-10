Menu

Victor Orta closes in Leeds United star’s exit with medical booked

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Victor Orta and Leeds United are said to be closing in on the exit of goalkeeper Kika Casilla.

Casilla has not been first choice for Leeds United since his eight-game ban over racism, Illan Meslier seizing his opportunity in the Spaniard’s absence.

And he now he looks set to walk away from Elland Road temporarily with Football Insider reporting that a move is well on the way for him to sign for La Liga club Elche this summer.

casilla leeds

More Stories / Latest News
Kalvin Phillips warns England over Chelsea star ahead of Euro 2020 final with Italy
Opinion: Why Jordan Henderson will be key to England’s Euros hopes
Liverpool tipped to move for ‘explosive’ PL star compared to Euros starlet Jeremy Doku

Elche stayed in La Liga by the skin of their teeth last season, staying up on the final day of the season, and they are keen to strengthen ahead of the new season.

According to the report, Leeds chief Orta has agreed a deal with Elche paying a portion of Casilla’s wages, and it’s expected the move will be wrapped up next week with a medical in the coming days.

While Meslier is in his current form, Casilla wasn’t going to get the opportunity of minutes, and that explains why he is headed elsewhere for regular football.

And according to the report, the deal could come with an option to buy on Elche’s part, meaning Casilla may not return to Elland Road following next season’s loan.

More Stories Kiko Casilla Victor Orta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.