(Video) Argentina manager discusses whether Lionel Messi needs an international trophy to cement his legacy

Argentina will look to win the Copa America trophy this weekend as Brazil is the only national team standing in their way.

Manager Lionel Scaloni spoke to the media where Spanish media outlet AS relayed the comments made by the Argentine tactician.

In 2019, Brazil defeated Argentina to advance to the final, where they would win the competition. Scaloni touched on whether he sees this as revenge.

“I do not believe in revenge. I believe in the work we have been doing, in the project that we were here. The project will reach its best moment, but no revenge. Against the eternal rival, I hope it will be a great game that everyone enjoys, that the world is paralyzed watching this game. There is no revenge,” Scaloni said.

Lionel Messi has one blemish in his career, and that’s the lack of an international trophy. Scaloni touched on what it would mean for the 34-year-old to lift the Copa America trophy.

“The importance is fair. Whether he wins or not, he will continue to be the best footballer in history. He will not need a title to prove it. We have been here for a lot of days concentrated, making an effort not to break the bubble and avoid infections. We arrived at the Last game without a problem. Leo has already shown that he is the best in history, and the opponents recognize him. It’s a pleasure, and I hope we can win it,” Scaloni said.