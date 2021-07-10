It’s no secret that the footballers of today earn astronomical sums of money.

To the everyday man or woman in the street, the top players have weekly salaries that are well in excess of what they would earn in an entire year.

MORE: Chelsea’s Haaland alternatives

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Forbes appeared to place Barcelona star, Martin Braithwaite, in the billionaire class, thus making him one of the world’s richest individuals.

The Danish striker took to Twitter with his uncle, Phillip Michael, with whom he has multiple business interests, to refute those claims.