(Video) Colombia’s Luis Diaz shines with an absolute stunner for the late game-winning goal against Peru

Colombia’s Luis Diaz one Copa America tournament that he will not be forgetting anytime soon.

Minutes after Peru scored the late game-tying goal in the 2021 Copa America third place match, Diaz responded with one stunning goal.

Diaz sent off one magisterial long-distance shot attempt that proved to be too much for Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to even try to stop.

(Pictures from Tvpsport)

Diaz finished the 2021 Copa America tournament with four goals scored.

The FC Porto star surely caught the attention of many club officials in Europe.