(Video) Colombia’s Luis Diaz continues to impress in the Copa America as he scores one thunderous goal vs Peru

Colombia star Luis Diaz is making a strong case to be selected for the 2021 Copa America team of the tournament.

Diaz capped off a mini quick transition sequence with one impressive goal in Colombia’s third place fixture against Peru.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas managed to catch Peru’s backline off guard, as he sent in a superb ball over to Diaz.

From there, the FC Porto talent did the rest, as he slotted home one superb finish for Colombia’s second goal of the second half.

This is the second goal for Diaz in this tournament.