(Video) Emiliano Martínez discusses what worries him the most when it comes to facing Brazil in the Copa America final

The Copa America final will see Argentina and Brazil face off for the South American crown. Ahead of the matchup, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez spoke to the media.

AS relayed the comments made by the 28-year-old, one of the first topics was over what worries him about going up against Brazil and whether the squad is confident of securing the first international trophy in the Lionel Messi era.

“We know the great attacking power that he has; Neymar, Richarlison, is a ‘challenge’ like the whole team. We waited years ago for the revenge here in Maracana, and we hope to give everything,” Martínez said. We are motivated from the first day we arrived in Ezeiza.”

“We had a goal which is to reach the final. We did not know if it was played or where. It was anyone’s guess. We wanted to play it in our country, and it was decided to play it in Brazil. We went from Brazil to Argentina many times. Very tiring. We are 70 people, and it was a joint effort, and it will give us a lot of strength for tomorrow.”