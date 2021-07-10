(Video) Juan Cuadrado discusses Colombia finishing in third place at the Copa America following their win over Peru

Colombia and Peru battled for third place in the Copa America in what turned out to be a highly entertaining fixture.

Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado played a vital role in the victory for Colombia as he scored on a free-kick to level the scoring at 1-1 against Peru. Los Cafeteros would go one to win 3-2 to claim third place in the South American tournament.

Following the victory, Cuadrado would speak to the media, where AS relayed his comments. The 33-year-old talked about their Copa America performance along with their win over Peru.

“We have grown, I am happy for third place, and I think we have to continue with the same intensity and sacrifice for what is to come,” Cuadrado said.

“It is always difficult when you go below on the scoreboard, but we had to be in order, we did that, we tied, we achieved control of the ball, and with Lucho who deserved it, and thank God we achieved this.”