(Video) Juventus defender Juan Cuadrado submits late bid for goal of the Copa America with one impressive free-kick score vs Peru

Colombia star Juan Cuadrado has been the side’s top attacking catalyst over the 2021 Copa America tournament, and he once again proved just why during the third place fixture against Peru.

Over the opening stages of the second half, Cuadrado wowed with one stunning free-kick goal.

The Colombia playmaker managed to send in his attempt through Peru’s wall as he surely submitted one late bid for the best goal of this tournament.

Cuadrado and several of his Colombia teammates thanked God afterwards.

(Pictures from Tvpsport)

Juventus should look to Cuadrado to take some free-kick attempts next season.