(Video) Peru star Yoshimar Yotun caps off a stunning counter-attack sequence with a goal vs Colombia

Peru may have just put together one of the best counter-attack sequences in the 2021 Copa America tournament.

In Peru’s Copa America third place fixture against Colombia, the side struggled to orchestrate key goal-scoring chances for most of the first half.

Still, Peru did come away with one impressive goal from midfielder Yoshimar Yotun over the late stages of the opening half.

Peru talents Christian Cueva and Aldo Corzo had one key role in this sequence, as they helped to push up play into the final third in what turned out to be a dazzling counter-attack sequence.

(Pictures from Tico Sports)

Yotun has now chipped in for three goal contributions in this tournament.