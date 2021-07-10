Menu

(Video) Thiago Silva provides thoughts on Brazilians rooting for Argentina in Copa America final

The biggest rivalry in South American football will take place to determine who wins the Copa America. 

Argentina and Brazil will renew their rivalry, and recently, Neymar Jr. was critical of Brazilians who are rooting for Argentina during a post on Instagram. Furthermore, it doesn’t seem as though the 29-year-old is alone with this thought.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva spoke to the media, where TNT Sports relayed his comments regarding his thoughts on Brazilians rooting against the national team.

“The rivalry is very big. Since I’ve known myself for people, this rivalry is already in my blood. So here is our indignation, the lack of understanding of why people think about supporting Argentina, especially against Brazil,” Silva said.

“Supporting Argentina against France or other teams in another league is acceptable, but in a Brazil x Argentina it’s kind of unthinkable for us, who have had this rivalry since we were born.”

