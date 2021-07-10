West Ham United are said to be in pole position to land Chelsea star Tammy Abraham this summer amid hesitation from Aston Villa.

Villa have long been linked with Abraham with the England international previously spending time on loan at Villa Park, but according to Football Insider, Dean Smith is still unconvinced about the forward’s finishing ability.

And the same outlet now claim that hesitation from the Midlands club may have seen West Ham move into pole position, despite David Moyes casting doubt over whether the Hammers can afford Abraham this summer, as reported by the Standard.

It’s thought Chelsea value Abraham at £40million, despite his lack of appearances under Thomas Tuchel, but the report claims somewhere between £30-£35million could be enough to get the deal done this summer.

The striker impressed under Frank Lampard last season, but e saw his playtime drastically reduce under Tuchel and was often left out of the squad altogether.

He is now expected to be moved on, and the chance to remain in London might be one he welcomes if West Ham can raise enough money to make a move.