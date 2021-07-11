Former Arsenal star sends classy message to Bukayo Saka after Euro 2020 final penalty miss

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has sent a classy tweet to Bukayo Saka after his miss in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out.

Saka showed real guts to step up for a crucial spot-kick at Wembley, but sadly saw his penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Roberto Mancini’s side went on to lift the trophy.

MORE: Italy lift the trophy after beating England in Euro 2020 final

Saka had a fine tournament overall as he really made a name for himself in an England shirt, but this is a moment he’ll undoubtedly want to forget.

Ceballos, however, is backing his old team-mate to come back stronger in an emphatic message on social media…

I'm sure this moment will make you stronger for the future. you are my fucking crack . football is cruel sometimes. will you get up friend @BukayoSaka87 ???????? pic.twitter.com/J60dsuq1Pz — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) July 11, 2021

Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and will be heading back to Spain this summer.

However, it seems clear that he had a close bond with Saka and was quick to put this tweet out after tonight’s game.