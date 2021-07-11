Menu

Former Arsenal star sends classy message to Bukayo Saka after Euro 2020 final penalty miss

Arsenal FC
Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has sent a classy tweet to Bukayo Saka after his miss in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out.

Saka showed real guts to step up for a crucial spot-kick at Wembley, but sadly saw his penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Roberto Mancini’s side went on to lift the trophy.

MORE: Italy lift the trophy after beating England in Euro 2020 final

Saka had a fine tournament overall as he really made a name for himself in an England shirt, but this is a moment he’ll undoubtedly want to forget.

Ceballos, however, is backing his old team-mate to come back stronger in an emphatic message on social media…

Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and will be heading back to Spain this summer.

However, it seems clear that he had a close bond with Saka and was quick to put this tweet out after tonight’s game.

