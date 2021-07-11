Video: Leonardo Bonucci screams “it’s coming to Rome” right into the camera after Euro 2020 final win

Italy star Leonardo Bonucci took aim at England after tonight’s Euro 2020 final victory.

Watch below as the Juventus defender yelled “it’s coming to Rome” down the camera, likely in reference to the “it’s coming home” chants that have been ringing out across the country in recent weeks…

Bonucci had a fine game for Italy, scoring their equaliser in the second half of tonight’s game at Wembley.

It finished 1-1 after extra time and Italy won a thrilling shoot-out thanks to some superb saves from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.