Boris Johnson’s embarrassing gaffe when asked to name England’s 1966 World Cup final hero

England National Team
Prime Minister Boris Johnson embarrassed himself a bit when he couldn’t name the scorer of the hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup final victory.

Pretty much anyone with a very basic knowledge of English football history will surely know that it was Geoff Hurst that scored the three goals at Wembley that day, but Johnson thought it was…Bobby Moore.

See below for Johnson’s gaffe as England prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final tonight…

Fair enough if Johnson just isn’t much of a football fan, but it can be a bit tiresome when politicians try to boost their own popularity by commenting/tweeting on football when they aren’t really that bothered either way.

