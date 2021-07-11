Chelsea could be stuck with third-choice defender as €25m asking price forces talks to collapse

Of course you want to get as much money for every player, but that can sometimes be harder if the market is slow and you already have a packed squad and no need for certain players.

Thomas Tuchel did alternate between Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell for the left wing-back role last season, so it meant that Emerson Palmieri was always going to be the third choice at best going into next season.

The Italian international could still play a key role in the Euro 2020 final, but he’ll struggle for playing time next season and that makes him a prime candidate to move on.

A report from Sport Witness has indicated that Napoli have held talks with Chelsea bout signing him for next season, but the asking price of €25m is too much for them and it meant those talks didn’t go anywhere.

They haven’t totally given up and there are hopes that some kind of loan deal with an option to buy could be sorted out, but you do wonder if it’s in anyone’s best interests to keep him around if he’s not going to play.