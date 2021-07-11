Menu

Chelsea draw up three-man transfer shortlist in bid to address area of concern

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have drawn up a three-man list of potential centre-back targets for the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

Thomas Tuchel’s back three was essential to their Champions League win, but the future is uncertain at Stamford Bridge.

All of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva are out of contract next summer, as things stand.

Signing a new centre-back could fast become a priority for Tuchel and co, with Fichajes claiming to know the identities of three potential targets.

Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger is one of several Chelsea defenders out of contract in 2022
Presnel Kimpembe in action for Paris Saint-Germain
As per the report, Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Diego Carlos (Sevilla) and Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) are all under consideration.

The report names Kounde as Chelsea’s number one target, while Carlos and Kimpembe provide quality contingency plans.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will be successful in their efforts to get any of the three through the door.

As things stand, the champions of Europe are yet to make a signing this summer – that’ll soon change, no doubt.

