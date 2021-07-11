Menu

Barcelona chief eager to try surprise swap transfer with Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen on the ideal of a surprise swap deal with Arsenal, according to latest transfer rumours from Spain.

The Gunners could be offered Philippe Coutinho in an exchange deal for Granit Xhaka, according to Don Balon, with Barcelona keen to beat Roma to the Switzerland international’s signature.

MORE: England fans convinced “it’s not coming home” after team news leaked

Arsenal fans could well be tempted by the chance to sign Coutinho in a deal like this, as it avoids them forking out big money for the out-of-form Brazilian.

Coutinho was a hit at Liverpool in his first spell in the Premier League, and it may well be that he can still get back to his best with a move back to England.

It would be a gamble, though, so if Arsenal can land him as part of Barca’s bid to sign Xhaka, that might be the best way for this move to come about.

Xhaka is no longer looking like being a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Don Balon reporting on Roma trying to sign the 28-year-old.

philippe coutinho
Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
“It ain’t coming home” – These fans react to reported England team news ahead of Euro 2020 final vs Italy
Arsenal & Tottenham could be set for battle for transfer of Ligue 1 star
Opinion: England formation change vs Italy the right call as Southgate learns lessons from Chelsea’s CL final victory

Barcelona seem keen on Xhaka due to his fine form for his country at Euro 2020, but most Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered about losing him after an inconsistent time at the Emirates Stadium.

Coutinho, meanwhile, could be a useful addition to give Arteta more options in attack after the struggles of the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian, while Martin Odegaard has now left the club after a brief loan from Real Madrid.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Philippe Coutinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.