Video: Gareth Southgate sends last instruction to England players and explains Euro 2020 final team selection

Gareth Southgate has spoken ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.

Watch below as Southgate calls for his players to remain composed and keep their heads so they can make good decisions on the pitch in this huge clash…

Why he's changed his system

The reason for Foden's absence

Southgate also attempted to explain his team selection, with Bukayo Saka replaced by Kieran Trippier for this match.

The England manager hopes this approach could mean the wing-backs allow England’s attackers more freedom to cause Italy problems on the break.