Video: England fans absolutely lose it as Luke Shaw goal goes in vs Italy

England fans went absolutely berserk as Luke Shaw struck to make it 1-0 against Italy in the Euro 2020 final tonight.

Watch below for this footage of a fan zone in London, with beer flying everywhere and people jumping around screaming after Shaw’s goal…

England have had a great Euro 2020 and will be hoping they can now get their hands on the trophy with a win at Wembley tonight, though there’s plenty of this game still to go.

For now, however, England fans are in absolute dream land after this fast start by Gareth Southgate’s side.